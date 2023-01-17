See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Stephen Flitman, MD

Neurology
4.3 (40)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Flitman, MD

Dr. Stephen Flitman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Flitman works at Mri of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Flitman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mri of Arizona
    2601 N 3rd St Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 265-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Claudia Barner — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Stephen Flitman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    • 1023018223
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Flitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flitman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flitman has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Flitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flitman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

