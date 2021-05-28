Overview of Dr. Stephen Flores, MD

Dr. Stephen Flores, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Flores works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.