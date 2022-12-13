See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Stephen Fochios, MD

Pain Management
4.6 (76)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Fochios, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Fochios works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC
    535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 682-2828
  2. 2
    Steven Fochios, MD
    117 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-4278

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Art Pomponio — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Fochios, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1659329738
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Fochios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fochios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fochios has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fochios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fochios works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fochios’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Fochios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fochios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fochios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fochios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

