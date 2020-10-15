Dr. Stephen Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Foley, MD
Dr. Stephen Foley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Gordon C. Ontai M.d. Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Doctor Foley is very professional and knowledgeable. His staff is amiable and efficient. I deeply appreciate that even though I was a new patient I got an appointment in less than one week while with other doctors it takes a minimum of one month. Dr. Foley and his team arranged my surgery in record time. I usually do not give a review unless it is something extraordinary. I hope that my review helps others like me who really need a good doctor and fast. Office visits have long wait times, but it is because he takes his time to reply to all his patient’s questions. The wait is worth it.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891993853
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.