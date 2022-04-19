Overview of Dr. Stephen Fortson, MD

Dr. Stephen Fortson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's St. Clair.



Dr. Fortson works at Northside Medical Associates in Pell City, AL with other offices in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.