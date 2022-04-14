Dr. Stephen Foster, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Foster, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Foster, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mt Juliet, TN.
Dr. Foster works at
Locations
-
1
Pleasant Grove Dental545 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 300, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 709-0990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foster?
Efficient yet friendly service. I see the dentist at every visit. I am impressed with the state of the art equipment in this office and tests using it for the patients who receive these screens and tests. Kudos to my hygienist and the young gal who shadowed her Tuesday 4/
About Dr. Stephen Foster, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1508877465
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Foster using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.