See All Ophthalmologists in Powell, TN
Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD

Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Franklin works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Franklin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Sight, PC
    7800 Conner Rd, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 546-7140
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Presbyopia
Cataract
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Cataract
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Franklin?

    Aug 24, 2022
    So very kind and helpful. My grandfather came in due to loss of vison. Diagnosed with cataracts but before we moved further with that, he was to go straight to the ER per Dr. Franklin. He had 3 blockages and was fixing to have a heart attack. Wonderful doctor!!!!
    — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Franklin to family and friends

    Dr. Franklin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Franklin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669556262
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tenn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franklin works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN. View the full address on Dr. Franklin’s profile.

    Dr. Franklin has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.