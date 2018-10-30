Dr. Stephen Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Freeman, MD
Dr. Stephen Freeman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
Head and Neck Surgery Associates PC12188A N Meridian St Ste 375, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 848-4000
- 2 4880 Century Plaza Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 926-1056
Ascension Medical Group Avon Ear Nose Throat & Allergy1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 254, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 926-1056
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
Excellent, informative visit...
About Dr. Stephen Freeman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1699775122
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
