Dr. Stephen Fry, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Fry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Dr. Fry works at Northeast Tennesee Anesthesia Pllc in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Erwin, TN, Elizabethton, TN and Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Tennesee Anesthesia Pllc
    10461 Wallace Alley St, Kingsport, TN 37663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 245-3817
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Unicoi Medical Associates
    105 Gay St, Erwin, TN 37650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 279-1400
  3. 3
    Tri-Cities Gastroenterology
    1500 W Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 542-6055
  4. 4
    Tri-Cities Gastroenterology
    2333 Knob Creek Rd Ste 15, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 854-5832
  5. 5
    Tri-Cities Gastroenterology
    1301 Sunset Dr Ste 5, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 854-5832

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center
  • Johnson City Medical Center
  • Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Fry, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750382982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory U Affiliated Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Fry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fry has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

