Overview

Dr. Stephen Fry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Fry works at Northeast Tennesee Anesthesia Pllc in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Erwin, TN, Elizabethton, TN and Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.