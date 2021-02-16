Dr. Stephen Fry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Fry, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Fry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Fry works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Tennesee Anesthesia Pllc10461 Wallace Alley St, Kingsport, TN 37663 Directions (423) 245-3817Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Unicoi Medical Associates105 Gay St, Erwin, TN 37650 Directions (423) 279-1400
-
3
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology1500 W Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Directions (423) 542-6055
-
4
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology2333 Knob Creek Rd Ste 15, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 854-5832
-
5
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology1301 Sunset Dr Ste 5, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 854-5832
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fry?
Had a colonoscopy. The entire experience was good. Very caring and pleasant staff throughout. Dr. Fry was very good at explaining results and addressing some additional health concerns.
About Dr. Stephen Fry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1750382982
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Emory University Affil Hosps
- Emory U Affiliated Hosps
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fry works at
Dr. Fry has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.