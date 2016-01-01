See All Critical Care Surgeons in Portsmouth, NH
Dr. Stephen Gale, MD

Acute Care Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Gale, MD is an Acute Care Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Acute Care Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Gale works at Portsmouth Regional Hospital - Emergency Department in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Portsmouth Regional Hospital - Emergency Department
    333 Borthwick Ave Ste 305, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 441-5161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rib Fracture
Wound Repair
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Rib Fracture
Wound Repair
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stephen Gale, MD

    • Acute Care Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Gale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gale works at Portsmouth Regional Hospital - Emergency Department in Portsmouth, NH. View the full address on Dr. Gale’s profile.

    Dr. Gale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

