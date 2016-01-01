Dr. Stephen Gale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gale, MD
Dr. Stephen Gale, MD is an Acute Care Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Acute Care Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and UT Health Tyler.
Portsmouth Regional Hospital - Emergency Department333 Borthwick Ave Ste 305, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 441-5161
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- UT Health Tyler
About Dr. Stephen Gale, MD
- Acute Care Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1407862410
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine
- General Surgery
