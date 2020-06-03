Overview

Dr. Stephen Galizio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Galizio works at Stephen Galizio MD PC in North Andover, MA with other offices in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.