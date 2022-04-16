Dr. Stephen Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gardner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Gardner, MD
Dr. Stephen Gardner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
Southeastern Neurosurgical and Spine Institute105 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 797-7150
Southeastern Neurosurgical and Spine Institute111 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 797-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t know that I have ever interacted with a finer doctor. Dr. Gardner has an excellent bedside manner coupled with all the medical experience to support patients in what can be very stressful situations. We met him at Greenville Memorial following some significant epidural issues during labor and delivery and the diagnosis of a minor brain bleed and he put us at ease and spoke to us in a way that was understandable and respectful. Could not be more thankful to have had him on our care team, and I know I am one of many when I see the reviews here.
About Dr. Stephen Gardner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurosurgery
