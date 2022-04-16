Overview of Dr. Stephen Gardner, MD

Dr. Stephen Gardner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gardner works at Southeastern Neurosurgical and Spine Institute in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.