Dr. Stephen Gardner, DMD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Gardner, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Port Richey, FL.
Locations
Grand Dentistry of New Port Richey4530 GRAND BLVD, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 382-5073Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All staff are professional, efficient and personable. Office is clean and pleasant.
About Dr. Stephen Gardner, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1912260001
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gardner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner speaks Arabic.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
