Overview of Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD

Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Lakeside Women's Hospital.



Dr. Gauthier works at Stephen Gauthier, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Third-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.