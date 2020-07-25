See All Plastic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (22)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD

Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Lakeside Women's Hospital.

Dr. Gauthier works at Stephen Gauthier, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Third-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO
Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO
4.6 (29)
View Profile

Dr. Gauthier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen Gauthier, MD
    8106 N May Ave Ste G, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 286-5606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Lakeside Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Third-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Third-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gauthier?

    Jul 25, 2020
    Always cordial and professional and approachable. I’m sure there are many fabulous specialists like Dr Gauthier however I would recommend him to friends with no hesitation. I’m about to have my second procedure and can’t wait.
    Sarah — Jul 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gauthier to family and friends

    Dr. Gauthier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gauthier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134171648
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gauthier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gauthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gauthier works at Stephen Gauthier, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Gauthier’s profile.

    Dr. Gauthier has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Third-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gauthier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauthier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauthier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauthier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gauthier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.