Dr. Stephen Gellis, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Gellis, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Gellis works at Allergy and Asthma Program in Boston, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA and Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Program
    300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6117
    Department of Dermatology
    482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6058
    Dermatology Program
    10 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6117
    Dermatology Program
    300 Longwood Ave # FEGAN6, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Melanoma Screening
Acne
Acne Scar Removal
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Stephen Gellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699873745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Children's Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital, Dermatology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology, Pediatric Dermatology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Gellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

