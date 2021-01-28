Dr. Stephen George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen George, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8366Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Center for Spinal Disorders, West Kendall13400 SW 120th St Ste 100, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 662-8366
Center for Spinal Disorders, Aventura20295 NE 29th Pl Ste 300, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 662-8366
Nicklaus Children's Miramar Outpatient Center12246 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025 Directions (954) 442-0809Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In October 2020, Stephen G. George MD performed surgery to correct my granddaughter's scoliosis. The operation was a total success. From the first moment he was very understanding of our fears with such an invasive operation and he immediately gained our trust thanks to his kindness and professionalism. My granddaughter trusted him from the first moment too. Dr. George's assistant deserves five stars also for helping us throughout the process and always being available for our questions before and after the operation and iduring the recovery process. My family will be eternally grateful
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Amherst College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Spine Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. George speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
