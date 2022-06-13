Dr. Stephen Gephardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gephardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gephardt, MD
Dr. Stephen Gephardt, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Mountain View Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Nevada Pain Care7220 S Cimarron Rd Ste 270, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 912-4100
Las Vegas Office2420 Professional Ct Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 623-5564
Central Office150 E Harmon Ave Ste 206, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 623-5564
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Mountain View Hospital
- North Vista Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Best anesthesiologist ever!
About Dr. Stephen Gephardt, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154307635
- Arizona Pain
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Dr. Gephardt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gephardt speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gephardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gephardt.
