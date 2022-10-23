Dr. Stephen Gerrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gerrish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Gerrish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Gerrish works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Gastroenterology1305 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 631-0915
-
2
Clearwater Endoscopy Center401 Corbett St Ste 220, Belleair, FL 33756 Directions (727) 631-0915
-
3
Gerrish Gastroenterology, P.L.2102 S Macdill Ave Ste D, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 304-2140
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is understanding, caring and always pleasant
About Dr. Stephen Gerrish, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639369226
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- The University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerrish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerrish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerrish works at
Dr. Gerrish has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerrish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerrish speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerrish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerrish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerrish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerrish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.