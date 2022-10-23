See All Gastroenterologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Stephen Gerrish, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Gerrish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Gerrish works at Bay Area Gastroenterology in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Belleair, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Gastroenterology
    1305 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 631-0915
  2. 2
    Clearwater Endoscopy Center
    401 Corbett St Ste 220, Belleair, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 631-0915
  3. 3
    Gerrish Gastroenterology, P.L.
    2102 S Macdill Ave Ste D, Tampa, FL 33629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 304-2140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Duodenal Ulcer
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Duodenal Ulcer
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Peptic Diseases Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alanine Transaminase Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Alkaline Phosphatase Elevation Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections of the Digestive Tract Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Intestine Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Stricture Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Caroli's Disease Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cholestasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Active Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Infectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Osmotic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Secretory Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Steatorrheal Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis, Familial Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colitis-Like Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Collagenous Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cronkhite-Canada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryptogenic Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Diarrheagenic Escherichia Coli Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Enterocolitis Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Enterohemorrhagic E. Coli Infection Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Erosion Chevron Icon
Gastrinoma Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Giardia Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Gilbert's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Hepatitis G Chevron Icon
Hepatitis X (Non - A, - B, - C, - D, - E) Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Endometriosis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Giardiasis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Liver Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Epithelial Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Parasite Chevron Icon
Intestinal Polyp Chevron Icon
Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasm (IPMN) of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Enlargement Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Liver Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malabsorption and Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Intestine Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Microscopic Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Lymphocytic Colitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Stomach Chevron Icon
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Opening of Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Pancolitis Chevron Icon
Pancreas Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Polyp of Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Pseudomembranous Colitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rapid Gastric Emptying Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectosigmoid Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Reflux Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Severe Constipation Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Stephen Gerrish, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639369226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Saba University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The University of Iowa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Gerrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerrish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerrish has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerrish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerrish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerrish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerrish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerrish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

