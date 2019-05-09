Dr. Giordano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Giordano, DO
Overview of Dr. Stephen Giordano, DO
Dr. Stephen Giordano, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Carolina Age Management Institute PC8712 Lindholm Dr Ste 302, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 997-6530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. G is an extremely skilled, compassionate and caring physician. He has incredible bedside manner and truly cares about his patients. He has been available every step of the way during my healing process and takes the time during the visits to talk with me in great length to ensure my comfort level. I feel so lucky that I chose the right physician for my cosmetic needs! He is the BEST in Charlotte.
About Dr. Stephen Giordano, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giordano accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.
