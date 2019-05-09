See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Stephen Giordano, DO

Internal Medicine
2.7 (7)
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Giordano, DO

Dr. Stephen Giordano, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Giordano works at Carolina Age Management Institute PC in Huntersville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Giordano's Office Locations

    Carolina Age Management Institute PC
    8712 Lindholm Dr Ste 302, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 997-6530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Ataxia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Giordano, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174729214
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giordano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giordano works at Carolina Age Management Institute PC in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Giordano’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

