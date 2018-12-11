Dr. Stephen Girard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Girard, MD
Dr. Stephen Girard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Corwin Clinic Surgical, PC1925 E Orman Ave Ste A109, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 564-0210Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Girard is the BEST ! I was late stage B.C. in 2013 ...he diagnosed, prescribed treatment & did surgery with success! Almost 6 years later I feel great and continue to be cancer free. I will always recommend Dr. Girard !
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1912999574
- University Of Louisville School Of Med
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Dr. Girard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Girard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.