Overview of Dr. Stephen Girard, MD

Dr. Stephen Girard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Girard works at Corwin Clinic Surgical PC in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.