Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD
Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Glaser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Glaser's Office Locations
-
1
Stephen R Glaser MD15235 Shady Grove Rd Ste 101, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 330-1366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glaser?
We love Dr. Glaser and would recommend him without hesitation. It is a busy practice but they move you through and I felt like the doctor took his time and made sure we understood and got our questions answered. He is very knowledgeable and great with my kids. When we have a dilated exam, then the wait time is longer but that is our experience for all eye doctors.
About Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245337492
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glaser works at
Dr. Glaser has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glaser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.