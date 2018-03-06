Overview of Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD

Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Glaser works at Stephen R Glaser MD in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.