Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD
Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Babies Hospital|University Hospitals of Cleveland
Dr. Glaser works at
Dr. Glaser's Office Locations
Pediatrics4525 Waldo Ave, Bronx, NY 10471 Directions
- 2 4525 Waldo Ave, The Bronx, NY 10471 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Glaser has been seeing 3 generations of my family from my mother/uncle, to myself, down to my son and he’s is number one! Wouldn’t go anywhere else when it comes to pediatrics.
About Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1407935117
Education & Certifications
- Babies Hospital|University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glaser works at
Dr. Glaser speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.
