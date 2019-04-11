See All Pediatricians in Redmond, WA
Dr. Stephen Glass, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (15)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Glass, MD

Dr. Stephen Glass, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Glass works at Ghislaine Robert MD in Redmond, WA with other offices in Bothell, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Child Neurology
    22500 NE Marketplace Dr Ste 206A, Redmond, WA 98053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 836-1800
  2. 2
    Northwest Child Neurology
    19515 North Creek Pkwy Ste 308, Bothell, WA 98011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 424-9200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Stephen Glass, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538362744
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

