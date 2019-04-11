Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Glass, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Glass, MD
Dr. Stephen Glass, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Glass works at
Dr. Glass' Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Child Neurology22500 NE Marketplace Dr Ste 206A, Redmond, WA 98053 Directions (425) 836-1800
-
2
Northwest Child Neurology19515 North Creek Pkwy Ste 308, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 424-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glass?
amazing and incredibly wise and caring physician and deserves more that 5 stars as he is exceptional and humble. has cared for my son for at least 1 years and has provided so much insight and referrals and letters of support to work within the DDA system that I am eternally grateful to him for his help. he truly has made the difference in our lives advocating for the care my son needed. My son could barely talk when we first met and he made Ben laugh so hard, son said what a good man he is
About Dr. Stephen Glass, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1538362744
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.