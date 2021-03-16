Dr. Stephen Glatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Glatz, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Glatz, MD
Dr. Stephen Glatz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Glatz's Office Locations
Columbus Surgical Associates, Inc.7450 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 766-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glatz is a keen, knowlegeable and patient-friendly caring surgeon. He is, literally, a life savor and definitely sets the bar high!!
About Dr. Stephen Glatz, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Louisville Sch Of Med, General Surgery|University Of Louisville
- West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glatz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glatz has seen patients for Appendicitis, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glatz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Glatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glatz.
