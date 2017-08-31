See All General Dentists in Forked River, NJ
Dr. Stephen Glawson, DMD

Dentistry
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Stephen Glawson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Forked River, NJ. 

Dr. Glawson works at Oral Surgeons Associates in Forked River, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral Surgeon Associates
    429 Lacey Rd Ste E, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    400 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 31, 2017
    I am so happy I went to this surgeon. I had two bottom back teeth pulled. The surgeon was so gentle, kind, and concerned with my well being. The office staff was so pleasant. They took me right away on an emergency situation. I am so happy I went here.
    Joey Ann Stagaard in Manchester Township, NJ — Aug 31, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Glawson, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1972570356
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Glawson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Glawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

