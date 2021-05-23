Dr. Stephen Godlewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godlewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Godlewski, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Godlewski, MD
Dr. Stephen Godlewski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital And Clis
Dr. Godlewski works at
Dr. Godlewski's Office Locations
Vision Institute2085 McGee Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-1144Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient for about 20 years and have always received excellent care!
About Dr. Stephen Godlewski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1972563666
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital And Clis
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Godlewski works at
Dr. Godlewski has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godlewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
