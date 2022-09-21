Dr. Stephen Goll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Goll, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Goll, MD
Dr. Stephen Goll, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goll's Office Locations
Orlando Health1414 Kuhl Ave Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5327
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Park2699 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 897-1363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lake Mary Office766 N Sun Dr Ste 4000, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 834-1556
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did my back surgery and I feel a million times better. Years ago he did my wife’s back and she’s great too
About Dr. Stephen Goll, MD
- Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Pennsylvania Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Medical College
Dr. Goll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goll has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Goll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.