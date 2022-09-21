See All Spinal Injury Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Stephen Goll, MD

Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
4.2 (87)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Goll, MD

Dr. Stephen Goll, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goll works at Central FL Hospitalist Partners in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health
    1414 Kuhl Ave Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-5327
  2. 2
    Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Park
    2699 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 897-1363
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Lake Mary Office
    766 N Sun Dr Ste 4000, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 834-1556
  4. 4
    Downtown Orlando
    25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 254-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Spinal Stenosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Pain
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst
Joint Drainage
Nerve Blocks
Polyneuropathy
Spinal Atrophy - Ophthalmoplegia - Pyramidal Syndrome
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spinal Cord Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Dysostosis, Anhalt Type
Spinal Infections
Spinal Instability
Spinal Muscular Atrophy - Dandy-Walker Complex - Cataracts
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Muscular Atrophy With Respiratory Distress 1
Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Ryukyuan Type
Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Scapuloperoneal
Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Type I
Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Type I, With Congenital Bone Fractures
Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Type II
Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Type III
Spinal Rigidity
Spinal Shock
Spinal Tuberculosis
Spindle Cell Carcinoma
Spine Dislocation
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Stem Cell Therapy
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Goll, MD

    Specialties
    • Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689645426
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Pennsylvania Hospital
    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Goll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goll has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Goll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

