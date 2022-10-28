See All Ophthalmologists in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Stephen Gollance, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (33)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Gollance, MD

Dr. Stephen Gollance, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Gollance works at Eye Associates of Wayne P.A. in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Oak Ridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gollance's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Associates of Wayne P.A.
    968 HAMBURG TPKE, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 208-0600
  2. 2
    Eye Institute North
    5677 Berkshire Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 208-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Nearsightedness

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Easy appointment procedure followed by a thorough examination. Would highly recommend.
    John Markanich — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Gollance, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1215996517
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilmer Eye Institute/Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Gollance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gollance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gollance has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gollance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gollance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gollance.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gollance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gollance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

