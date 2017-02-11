Dr. Stephen Gorfine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorfine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gorfine, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Gorfine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Gorfine works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan Surgical Associates Llp25 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 517-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorfine?
Excellent skilled surgeon who really cares about his patients. Please do not hesitate to have a consult with him. I have known him for many years and cannot say enough about how he has helped me!
About Dr. Stephen Gorfine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1053302067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorfine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorfine works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorfine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorfine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorfine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorfine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.