Dr. Stephen Gossett, DMD
Dr. Stephen Gossett, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Lexington, SC.
Dr. Gossett's Office Locations
Aspen Dental5540 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (844) 230-3189
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Very efficient, respectful, warm, courteous and professional.
- Periodontics
- English
- 1578688230
Dr. Gossett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gossett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gossett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gossett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gossett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gossett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.