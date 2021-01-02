Dr. Stephen Grabelsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabelsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Grabelsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Center of Hematology Oncology6282 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-8307
Lynn Cancer Institute Cancer Genetic Counseling | Baptist Health701 NW 13th St # 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (954) 955-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
excellent. explains everything. Calls back when you have questions or are waiting for results..
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Hospital University Penn
- Suny Upstate Med Center
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Grabelsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grabelsky accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grabelsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grabelsky has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grabelsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grabelsky speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabelsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabelsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabelsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabelsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.