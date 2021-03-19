Dr. Stephen Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Green, MD
Dr. Stephen Green, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green's Office Locations
-
1
Nyu Winthrop Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-0333
-
2
Winthrop Cardiology Associates212 Jericho Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
-
3
Bethpage Primary Medical Care530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 937-5000
-
4
Winthrop Cardiology Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 500, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Great Doctor. Keeps you informed with what's going on & what to expect next. I underwent angioplasty & stent placement. Hospital treatment & follow-up has been fantastic. I trust him managing my cardiac care.
About Dr. Stephen Green, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1760537419
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.