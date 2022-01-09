See All Plastic Surgeons in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (66)
Map Pin Small Woodbury, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD

Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery in Woodbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
4.9 (97)
View Profile
Grace Degregorio, PA
Grace Degregorio, PA
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
4.8 (270)
View Profile

Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery
    160 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 364-4200
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Atrophy
Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Atrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?

    Jan 09, 2022
    Began my search for a full Tummy Tuck Surgeon in early 2021. Dr Greenberg was by far the best active listener, honest & straightforward Surgeon I met with. After my initial consult, I set a weight loss goal with his guidance. This would help him provide the best surgical outcome for my body. He was honest, direct and kind. I met my goal & had surgery with Dr in Dec of 21. I’m 3 weeks out of surgery and I AM THRILLED!! Dr., his staff, Nursing and follow up have ALL BEEN PHENOMENAL! My recovery has been very smooth, my tummy is already stunningly better, even with my body of course, still being swollen. Hands down, my first surgery experience and I say NO REGRETS! Dr Greenberg & his staff are tops in the field. THANK YOU TO THE WOODBURY NY OFFICE! You guys are the BEST OF THE BEST!!
    TAL — Jan 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Greenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Greenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Greenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619032240
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery in Woodbury, NY. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.