Dr. Stephen Gregorius, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Gregorius, MD
Dr. Stephen Gregorius, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA.
Dr. Gregorius' Office Locations
SVMC Orthopedics, Podiatry & Sports Medicine611 Abbott St Ste 101, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 757-3041Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gregoriuos was kind and thorough from the very first visit. My knee replacement went like clockwork and I thank him every day when I can do my life without pain again.
About Dr. Stephen Gregorius, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1760660062
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
