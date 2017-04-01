Dr. Grelecki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Grelecki, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Grelecki, MD
Dr. Stephen Grelecki, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elizabethport, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Trinitas655 E Jersey St, Elizabethport, NJ 07206 Directions (908) 994-7270
- 2 654 E JERSEY ST, Elizabethport, NJ 07206 Directions (908) 994-7552
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I was under Dr. Grelecki's care for over 15 years. He has helped me a lot over the years. I am thankful for him. The office staff are also very nice.
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Grelecki has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grelecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
