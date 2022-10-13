Overview of Dr. Stephen Griffin, MD

Dr. Stephen Griffin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Griffin works at Texas Tech University Health Sci Center OBG in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.