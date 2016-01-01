Overview of Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD

Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Belmond, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond, Knoxville Hospital and Clinics and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Griffith works at Iowa Specialty Hospital-belmond in Belmond, IA with other offices in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.