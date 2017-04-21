Dr. Stephen Groves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Groves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Groves, MD
Dr. Stephen Groves, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine.
Dr. Groves works at
Dr. Groves' Office Locations
-
1
His Vision Eye Care9110 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 388-3949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Groves?
My daughter was having trouble walking and they sent me from one doctor to another. I go to this eye doctor and he sees that my daughters brain was swollen (she had a brain tumor) he was so kind and continues to be very kind 2 and a half years later. We see him about every 3 months and he and his staff cont to be very kind and listen to any of my concerns. Can't say anything negative about this doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Groves, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427010479
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- University of Colorado
- Presby/St Luke's Med Ctr
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groves works at
Dr. Groves has seen patients for Farsightedness, Visual Field Defects and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Groves speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Groves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.