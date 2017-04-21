See All Ophthalmologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Stephen Groves, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Groves, MD

Dr. Stephen Groves, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Dr. Groves works at His Vision Eye Care in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Visual Field Defects and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Groves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    His Vision Eye Care
    9110 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 388-3949
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 21, 2017
    My daughter was having trouble walking and they sent me from one doctor to another. I go to this eye doctor and he sees that my daughters brain was swollen (she had a brain tumor) he was so kind and continues to be very kind 2 and a half years later. We see him about every 3 months and he and his staff cont to be very kind and listen to any of my concerns. Can't say anything negative about this doctor.
    Desarae in Okmulgee, ok — Apr 21, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Groves, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427010479
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex
    • University of Colorado
    • Presby/St Luke's Med Ctr
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Groves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groves has seen patients for Farsightedness, Visual Field Defects and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Groves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

