Overview

Dr. Stephen Grubb, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Grubb works at Waterway Family Medicine in Little River, SC with other offices in Tabor City, NC and Calabash, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.