Dr. Stephen Grubb, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Grubb, MD

Dr. Stephen Grubb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Independence, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Grubb works at Virginia Highlands Orthopaedic Spine Center LLC in Independence, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA and Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grubb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Highlands Orthopaedic Spine Center LLC
    304 DAVIS ST, Independence, VA 24348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 773-8145
  2. 2
    Roanoke Gastroenterology PC
    102 Highland Ave SE Ste 305, Roanoke, VA 24013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 634-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Carilion Orthopedic Surgery
    2900 Lamb Cir Ste 370, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 633-0523

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 27, 2022
    I had a Spinal Fusion preformed over 30 years ago by Dr. Grubb In Durham NC. Prior to the operation at the age of 47 i was crippled due to an accident. every day since that operation I thank God for putting him in my life so that at the age of 78 I am still an actively working and contributing person. God bless you Dr. Grubb
    Fred Borhanian — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Grubb, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871503391
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • University Of Iowa College
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Illinois Wesleyan university
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Grubb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grubb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grubb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Grubb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grubb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grubb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grubb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

