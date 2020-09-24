See All Neurosurgeons in Brighton, MA
Dr. Stephen Gutting, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (19)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Gutting, MD

Dr. Stephen Gutting, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brighton, MA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Gutting works at SMG Neurosurgery at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Low Back Pain and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gutting's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Neurosurgery at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    736 Cambridge St Ste CCP8, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 779-6083
  2. 2
    SMG Saint Anne s Surgery Clinic Neurology
    289 Pleasant St Ste 601, Fall River, MA 02721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 779-6083

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Morton Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 24, 2020
    L4 & L5 surgery by Dr. Gutting. Awesome awesome awesome doctor and assistant Lyndsey!!!!!!!
    CHARLOTTE R STEVENS — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Gutting, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063465615
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

