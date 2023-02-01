Dr. Stephen Guy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Guy, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Guy, MD
Dr. Stephen Guy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Guy works at
Dr. Guy's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton at Miami Valley Hospital1 Wyoming St Ste 3100, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton in Vandalia680 Aviator Ct, Vandalia, OH 45377 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guy?
Life brings you many surprises in life. Today I met with someone who works for a man that gave me the greatest gift in life. My Daughter. All my life I suffered with female problems. With several surgeries that Dr. Guy preformed, and with half an ovary I was able to have a miracle! The birth of my daughter 29 years ago. I will never forget the care Dr. Guy provided for both myself, my husband and at the time our daughter. He saw me through all my concerns, worries, and was always there (on call). My miracle is now a model in New York and words can never describe how grateful I am to him and the outstanding care I received.
About Dr. Stephen Guy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1982660171
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guy works at
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Guy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.