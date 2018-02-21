Dr. Stephen Hagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Hagan, MD
Dr. Stephen Hagan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from St. Louis University and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Dr. Hagan works at
Dr. Hagan's Office Locations
Stephen F Hagan1035 N Emporia Ave Ste 158, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 745-3307
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great knowledge and we learned a lot helped us understand in our world THANK YOU
About Dr. Stephen Hagan, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1376569616
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Kansas
- University of Kansas
- St. Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagan.
