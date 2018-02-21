Overview of Dr. Stephen Hagan, MD

Dr. Stephen Hagan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from St. Louis University and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.



Dr. Hagan works at Stephen F. Hagan, M.D. in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.