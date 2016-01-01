See All Podiatrists in Milton, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Haggard, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Milton, WA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Haggard, DPM

Dr. Stephen Haggard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milton, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Haggard works at Stephen D Haggard DPM in Milton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Haggard's Office Locations

    Haggard Home Foot Care
    78 17th Ave, Milton, WA 98354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network of WA
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Stephen Haggard, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1134154032
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Va Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

