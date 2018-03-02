Dr. Stephen Haggerty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haggerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Haggerty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Haggerty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.
Dr. Haggerty works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore University HealthSystem757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-1700
- 2 225 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 570-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent surgeon who was compassionate and did a fantastic job--performing 2 surgeries on me at the same time for both hernia and gall bladder. A great listener and explainer. Made the effort to check on me each day and also handled questions I personally wrote in about on North Shore Connect. Excellent work and right about each procedure.
About Dr. Stephen Haggerty, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184606758
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center|Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
