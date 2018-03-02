Overview

Dr. Stephen Haggerty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.



Dr. Haggerty works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.