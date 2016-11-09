Dr. Stephen Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Hall, MD
Dr. Stephen Hall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
-
1
Hall and Digioia Surgical Assocs377 Jersey Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (908) 522-4500
-
2
Hall-digioia Surgical Associates33 Overlook Rd Ste 205, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr. Hall is an awesome doc/person, he has great bedside manners, explains in depth different options, treatment and outcomes. He made a very difficult time in my life a little easier. Would greatly recommend Dr Hall and his wife Dr Julie DiGioia, breast surgical oncologist.
About Dr. Stephen Hall, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1639237241
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.