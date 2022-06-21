Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD
Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations
Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Fayetteville340 BRANDYWINE BLVD, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-7950Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Buckhead3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 115, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 350-1425Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hamilton is a Dr of Excellence, Care and Concern! He has been my eye Specialist for over 20 years. Due to Graves disease and severe Keratoconus I could not see any letters in eye exams; and barely the large "E". I could not enjoy watching TV or see to clearly drive without incidents. Dr Hamilton performed a Cornea transplant over 20 years ago. I have never had any complications or rejects. Over the years he's always amazed at the fit and stae of the transplant when he check my eyes. I am grateful to Dr Hamilton and wish he would forever be my eye Dr, because I trust him. It is a privilege to drive 40 miles to his office each year for my checkup. He is the BEST.
About Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Eye Cons Atlanta Piedmont Hospital
- Eye Fdn Hospital University Ala School Med
- Carraway Meth Hosp
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamilton speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.