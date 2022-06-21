Overview of Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD

Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Hamilton works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.