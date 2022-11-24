Overview of Dr. Stephen Hamn, MD

Dr. Stephen Hamn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Hamn works at Weight Mgmt. Medical Associates in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.