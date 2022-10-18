Dr. Stephen Hanauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hanauer, MD
Dr. Stephen Hanauer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr Hanauer has been our GI Dr for YEARS. He trained with Joseph Kirsner and is the BEST at what he does. I wouldn't go anywhere else for GI disease treatment. We have complete confidence in him and his advice.
About Dr. Stephen Hanauer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1992868418
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hanauer has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanauer speaks Dutch.
