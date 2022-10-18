Overview

Dr. Stephen Hanauer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hanauer works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.