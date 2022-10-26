Overview of Dr. Stephen Hanks, MD

Dr. Stephen Hanks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hanks works at Tucson Orthopedic Institute PC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.